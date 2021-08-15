Startup of the Week: Azom - The New Smartphone Player in the Saudi Market

It seems that there’s a new impressive competitor that has been growing in the Saudi smartphone market. And the main attribute that makes it stand out among its Android peers is that it is being provided by a Saudi thriving startup, Azom.

Founded in 2018 by Mohamad Almunajem, Azom designs, develops and sells electronics and computer software. With a bulletproof mission, and a clear vision in mind, the Saudi tech startup commenced its journey by launching the 'Azom Desert2' smartphone, offering it at competitive prices compared to its Android peers in the market. In addition, Azom developed the smartphone’s unique user interface under the name of “Ibrahim UI”, and it’s worth mentioning that it is the first user interface developed by an Arab startup. Moreover, to ensure that their customers get the full experience from Azom, the startup launched its own buds in the Saudi market too!



Source: Azom

The first Android smartphone provided by a Saudi startup is available today not only in the kingdom but in Oman too! It comes in three modern colors: the Wara Black, the Gray Concrete, and Cream Dahna.

Here are the main features of Azom Desert2:

Screen size: 6.4 inch

Screen resolution: 1080×2310

OS: Android

Internal Memory: 128 GB

Processor: Octa Core Processor

Main Camera: 48MP + 13MP+ 2MP + 5MP

Selfie Camera: 24 MP

Battery: 4000mAh

SIM Count: Dual SIM

And its main feature is its competitive price which is less than $200!

You can currently buy Azom Desert2 on Azom’s official website, and through its partners in the kingdom: noon, Virgin Mega KSA, Assr AlJawal, PIK App, Kafoo Express. While in Oman, you can buy it via Omani ABT Company.

In February 2021, the thriving startup raised a $9.5M (36M Saudi riyal) Series A funding round, from Assr AlJawal and an undisclosed individual investor, which helped it land among Saudi Arabia’s 5 most-funded startups in 2021. Azom aims at using the funds to fuel its expansion as well as enhance its product offering.