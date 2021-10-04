Startup of the Week: Vetwork - Redefining MENA’s Animal Care Industry

Are you a pet owner who seeks the best care possible for your beloved pet? Are you considering adopting a pet but have no clue how to handle this vulnerable loving creature? Do you wish you have some sort of accessible support that can help you with your pet around the clock? If you nodded to at least one of these questions, then Vetwork is all you need!

What is Vetwork?

Founded in 2019 by two veterinary doctors; Fady Azzouny and Abdelrheem Hussein, Vetwork is dedicated to serve the pets and their owners with top-notch services whether its medical, grooming or even training services. The thriving startup that was born in Cairo has now expanded to the Saudi and UAE’s markets, and is now experimenting in Oman and in the process of moving its headquarters to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

All of Vetwork’s services are accessible via its mobile app that is available on Apple’s App store and Google Play store. The services provided include emergency visits, healthcare, grooming, insect control, training, and much more.

Vetwork's Funding and Achievements

The flourishing startup has managed to raise a 7 figure number from 500 Global, The Cairo Angels, OQAL, LeanNode and several angel investors. In addition, Vetwork’s noble mission and unique vision has been awarded and recognized at various summits like RiseUp, Techne Summit, Orange Startup Cup, Riyadh SeedStars and Cairo ICT Startups awards.

Vetwork's Vision

Fady Azzouny, the co-founder and CEO of Vetwork, speaking to AlBawaba said the biggest problem he sees in veterinary medicine is that the patients cannot communicate their issues verbally with their owners and vets. And this is what Vetwork is precisely trying to solve so that it can save pets not only in MENA, but in the entire world! Azzouny mentioned that Vetwork has been working on a software that “not only records diagnosis and keeps the pet’s history, but it will UNDERSTAND it.” This software will be installed in wearable devices that will soon be available on Vetwork’s app.

Fady Azzouny, co-founder and CEO, Vetwork. Source: Vetwork



Vetwork aims not only to operate in every country in the MENA region, but it seeks expansion internationally in the future as well.