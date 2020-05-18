Sudan: Annual Inflation Rate Soars to 99 Percent

Sudan’s annual inflation rate rose to 98.81% in April, up from 81.64% in March, due to rising prices of food, drink, and fuel, the state Central Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday.

Inflation in the country has risen in recent years, driven by food, beverages, and a black market for US dollars.

On Thursday, the finance minister laid out a system of money transfers to the poor in a step towards removing costly fuel subsidies to combat an economic crisis.

Sudan's economy was dealt a severe blow following the 2011 secession of oil-rich South Sudan. After the secession, Sudan lost around two-thirds of its oil resources, which increased inflation and led to the devaluation of its currency.

The sanctions that the US imposed in 1997 also stopped foreign investments from flowing to Sudan, which also failed to receive funding from international organizations to back its economy.

Sudan is also one of the most indebted countries, owing $60 billion, according to the International Monetary Fund.