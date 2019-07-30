Syria, Russia to Enhance Economic Cooperation, Trade Exchange

Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Minister Dr. Atef Naddaf on Monday discussed with a delegation from United Russia Party means to invigorate and develop relations of economic cooperation and trade exchange between Syria and Russia.





Talks during the meeting underlined the necessity of carrying out joint projects and opening new prospects of the standing economic cooperation between the two countries to be up to the level of the distinguished relations between them.

The two sides also discussed the possibility of training and qualifying the administrative and the technical staffs and of developing the systems of the administrative work and automating the work of the Ministry’s institutions.

The Russian side expressed readiness to provide everything that could improve the administrative work in a way that would curb the reduce the waste and would increase the revenues and the production in general.