Tech This Week: Twitter Combats 'Infodemic' with New Vaccine Fact Box

In Tech This Week, the lead story of the week was Twitter's new vaccine fact box that was launched in recognition of World Immunisation Week, which is celebrated every year in the last week of April.

World Immunisation Week is a week dedicated to raising awareness about vaccination around the world, increasing the trust and confidence in vaccines, as well as promoting the use of vaccines to fight disease. Twitter continues to fight the infodemic by raising awareness about the importance of vaccination as immunization will save millions of lives.

Moreover, Facebook launched a new initiative dedicated to showing gratitude to teachers in messenger rooms

From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

Big Story: Twitter Announce New Prompts to Boost Vaccination Process

This World Immunisation Week, Twitter came up with a new way to help promote and boost the vaccination process with new push up in-feed notifications to encourage users and raise awareness about the vaccines:

As COVID-19 vaccinations become more widely available, we want you to have access to the latest vaccine info in your country.



This week you’ll see a prompt in your timeline that links to sources about vaccine safety, efficacy, and news from public health experts. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 26, 2021

Here’s how it looks like to users:

Source: Social Media Today

Tapping on the learn more button will lead users to an up to date safety and vaccine guidance according to health officials and agencies like the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Facebook Messenger Rolls out New Initiative Dedicated to Showing Gratitude to Teachers in Messenger Rooms

With Teacher Appreciation Day coming up, Facebook messenger decided to celebrate this special day by recognizing and highlighting all the efforts educators put throughout these unprecedented times.

Source: Messenger

Messenger Rooms teamed up with an organization that helps people conduct “Living Tributes” honoring those who have impacted their lives the most, called Say It Now. The initiative aims at encouraging users to set up Virtual Living Tributes for the teachers that impacted their lives the most.

LinkedIn Launches “Learning Hub”, an Intelligent Skill Building Platform

LinkedIn, a business and employment-oriented app, has announced the rollout of an intelligent skill-building platform to help companies upskilling and reskilling is the top priority for L&D professionals globally.

Ryan Roslansky, CEO of LinkedIn, commented: “We will give companies the tools to invest in their own employees and to incentivize them to learn new skills with the launch later this year of our skill building platform that will bring all of a company’s learning resources together in one place.”

According to the announcement, Learning Hub will personalize the users' feed by collecting and gathering the organization’s learning resources, including LinkedIn Learning content, partner content, an organization’s custom-created content. LinkedIn also invites you to join the L&D community to share, learn and exchange new ideas with other users.

Netflix Now has ‘Play Something’ Shuffle Feature

Netflix, the US streaming service, finally released the long-awaited shuffle feature dubbed as “ Play Something”.

PLAY SOMETHING will show you:



✔️ A new series/film similar to one you've watched before



✔️An episode/film you’ve already watched and may want to watch again if it's been a while



✔️ An episode from a show you've started but haven't finished (it will pick up where you left off) pic.twitter.com/cVAVkraeOk — Netflix (@netflix) April 28, 2021

This feature helps users to find something to watch without the endless scrolling and searching for a movie by automatically suggesting movies and shows based on your Netflix viewing history and ratings.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021

Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]