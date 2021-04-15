Tech This Week: Apple Celebrates Ramadan, First Major PS5 Update is Finally Here

The holy month is here, and while Muslims around the world won't have the luxury to celebrate the most important month in the Islamic calendar as they used, Apple decided to celebrate this Ramadan with special offers.

On another note, Spotify craves a larger presence in your car to help you steer the wheels and run errands while enjoying your time.

Last week was undoubtedly exciting for gamers as the first major PS5 update is finally here with long-awaited features that let players enjoy their Ramadani lockdown indoor nights with online friends as it's not yet safe to share Suhoor, Iftar, and Taraweeh with friends and family.

From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

Top Story: Celebrate Ramadan with Apple

iPhone maker, Apple, announced new offerings to celebrate Ramadan with unique Islamic curated content, special offers on its App Store, Music and Podcasts platforms.

Wishing a safe and peaceful month of Ramadan to all those observing around the world. Ramadan Mubarak! — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 13, 2021

Here are Al Bawaba's lists of the apps that will provide exclusive in-app Ramadan offers:

PlayStation Introduces the first major on PS5

PlayStation announced the rollout of the first major software update for its latest console PS5 and its packed with new features and improvements.

Per the announcement, the PS5 is finally getting the long-awaited storage expansion and management which means that the players will be able to transfer their PS5 games to USB extended storage from their console’s internal storage.

Also, since not many people have the PS5 yet, the video game brand revealed new social features for both PS4 and PS5 consoles such as cross-generation share play that will allow both console users to play together, view each other’s game screen, or even try out the PS5 games through Share Play option.

Spotify Releases in-car music player

Swedish audio streaming and media services provider, Spotify, revealed an in-car voice-controlled entertainment system called “Spotify Car Thing”. According to the official announcement, the new limited-edition device is currently eligible to US-based users on an invite-only basis with free shipping and is not by any means looking to compete with any other in-car infotainment systems.

The Car thing connects to your smartphone with WiFi or mobile data connection or Bluetooth and requires having a paid Spotify Premium subscription account to fill your car with music, podcasts, news, entertainment, talks, and more.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

Resident Evil 8: Village [PS5, Xbox Series X, PC] on May 7, 2021

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021

Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Events to Keep An Eye On:

May 11-12: IBM Think 2021 [Virtual]