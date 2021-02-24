Is There a Hidden Meaning Behind Job Descriptions?

When searching for jobs, focusing on the job description and requirements is key to determine whether you can be a potential candidate or not. However, sometimes job descriptions can be vague or misleading. So does that mean there might be hidden meaning behind job descriptions?

Let us get into some phrases and put our decoding skills into action to find out!

Flexible with working hours

This one can be quite tricky, as it can mean one of two things. Either the company will be open to remote working or that they will be expecting that you are okay with long working hours or even working on holidays. Make sure you set the record straight and find which one of the two is true.

Ability to work with different kinds of people

While having interpersonal and social skills is important, this phrase can also mean you might be working with some difficult people. This can be a real problem because the atmosphere and the people you work with can either make or break your work experience. Therefore, it is necessary to ask follow up questions and find out what kind of people you will be dealing with.

Ability to work under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Jobs that keep us engaged and busy are important to build our skills and contribute to our growth. However, this phrase could mean that they will expect you to go over and beyond for the company and while this might be doable, it can also be very overwhelming. That is why you should opt for asking how a typical day at work looks like at the company so that you can understand how deep is the water you are getting into.

Willing to perform other tasks

Be aware of this common trap! Other tasks might not always include helping out in other departments, it can also mean doing reports or other people’s work. Be sure to ask what those other tasks could potentially entail.



Ultimately, it is instrumental to read between the lines so that you can have a full picture of what the job is really about. Asking the right questions and having a clear understanding of what is expected from you, will help accelerate your search for a suitable job.