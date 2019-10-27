Tunisia Welcomes 7.5 Million Tourists in 10 Months

Tunisia has witnessed 7.5 million tourists between January and October 10, an increase of 14.8% compared to the same period last year, according to data published by the Ministry of Tourism.





During this period, tourism revenues jumped by more than 41% to reach 4.6 billion dinars (1.64 billion dollars).

Tourism Minister Rene Trabelsi said Tunisia witnessed a remarkable arrival of Russian tourists. No Less than 750,000 Russians visited the country during this period, he added.

A significant change has been noted in the number of tourists coming from the UK (+91.8%), Libya (+32.5%), France (+15.4%), Algeria (+8.4%), China (+8.4%) and Russia (+5.4%).

The Tourism Department has recorded more than 25 million overnight stays across the country, including over 6 million overnight stays in the Djerba-Zarzis region (+5% compared to 2018).

Similarly, the regions of Monastir-Skanes, Yasmine Hammamet, Tunis and Sousse recorded an 18% increase in overnight stays during this period.

Tunisia has expected to receive a record 9 million tourists by the end of 2019.

The country mainly witnesses visits by tourists for Sahara safari trips and access to therapeutic sea treatments after November when the climate becomes moderate compared to the cold weather in European countries.