Turkey Eyes Exporting to Latin America

Turkish exporters will meet buyers from Latin American countries during a visit to Chile, the head of the exporters association said.





In a move aimed at diversifying markets and promoting Turkish goods, delegates will also share ideas with business people from Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Bolivia, Colombia, Panama, and Mexico, said Ismail Gulle, head of Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM).

"We saw serious potential in the Latin America market for Turkish goods such as electrical small home appliances, home textile, plastic kitchenware and porcelain products," Gulle said.

He recalled that Turkey's Export Master Plan revealed at the end of last month prioritized some Latin America countries.

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan announced the plan to select 17 target countries and prioritize five sectors to raise the country's exports.

The plan named the machinery, automotive, electric and electronics, chemical and food industries as priority sectors, and the U.S., Brazil, China, Ethiopia, Morocco, South Africa, South Korea, India, Iraq, the U.K., Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Russia and Chile as target countries.

Turkey and Chile have had a free trade agreement since 2010, he noted.

He said: "While Chile's imports from the world were $74 billion in 2018, our exports, mostly from iron and steel sector, to Chile were around $400 million."

"We aim to raise the potential of other sectors in the Latin America market," Gulle added.