Turkey, Syria Trade Resumes With New Customs Gate Opening

A new customs gate along the Turkish-Syrian border was launched, Turkey’s trade minister announced on Friday.

"Olive Branch Customs Gate crossing to northwestern Syrian city of Afrin became operational on Nov. 8," Ruhsar Pekcan said at the parliament's plan and budget commission.

The new customs gate was named after Turkey's Operation Olive Branch, which was launched on Jan. 20 to free Afrin of YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists. On March 18, Turkish troops and the Free Syrian Army liberated the Afrin district center.

In April, the then Customs and Trade Minister Bulent Tufenkci said the gate will speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afrin and meet the infrastructure needs of the region.

Tufenkci also noted its contribution to the promotion of trade in the region.