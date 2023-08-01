Twitter-installed phones fetch Ridiculous Prices

ALBAWABA- People are selling phones that still have Twitter (now known as X) installed on them for ridiculous prices.

The phones are being listed on eBay for thousands of dollars after Elon Musk changed Twitter's name and logo to X on both the Google Play store and Apple's App Store.

As seen above, the phones are fetching ridiculous prices with one iPhone selling for $3,000, you would think the shipping is free but the seller is charging $12.45 for it.

Musk's rebranding for Twitter to X caused controversy with many users seeing the change as unnecessary. Countries like Indonesia had to ban the app under its strict law for pornography and gambling sites.

This offer takes the cake for the most ridiculous price, a used 128 GB iPhone 12 pro that would normally fetch hundreds of dollars is listed on eBay for £5,999.

Twitter (now known as X) users are to know that if they purchase these phones, the app will stop functioning after a while so it is inevitable to get the X rebranding.

Graphic Designer creates logos inspired by X and Twitter, combining the best of both worlds.

An unknown designer made a unique and simple logo combining Twitter's iconic bird and Elon's X.

Musk announced the rebranding of Twitter on July 22nd leaving users of the platform split on the decision because he ditched the iconic Twitter bird for the futuristic-looking X.