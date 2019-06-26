UAE Launches #YouthForGood, First of Its Kind Initiative in the World

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey visited the UAE for the first time on Monday, launching a major philanthropic initiative, #YouthForGood, together with the UAE's Youth Hub and Her Excellency Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.







Commenting on the initiative, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, "The UAE represents positive change and hope in our Arab region and we are keen to encourage our young people to harness the power of online platforms such as Twitter to create a positive impact on their communities. #YouthForGood is a significant initiative in this direction."



Speaking about the launch, Dorsey said, "I'm delighted to launch the #YouthForGood initiative in partnership with the Youth Hub. At Twitter, our philanthropic mission is to harness the positive power of our platform to make the world a better place and we hope that such an initiative will empower youth by building their media literacy and digital citizenship skills to drive positive change."



HE Shamma Al Mazrui noted, "The #YouthForGood initiative reflects Twitter's potential to impact communities by supporting real time communication across borders and barriers. This initiative gives our youth a chance to organise around a common purpose and unite to create a force for good using the power of Twitter."

حساب صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن راشد آل مكتوم على "تويتر" منصة تواصلية تفاعلية تحظى بمتابعة نحو 10 ملايين متابع من مختلف دول العالم، ليتبوأ سموه مكانة متميزة بين أكثر زعماء العالم تأثيراً على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي مع مرور 10 سنوات على إطلاق حساب سموه على تويتر. pic.twitter.com/n1y5qZiDUy — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 24, 2019

The #YouthForGood initiative, the first of its kind in the world, aims to promote the use of Twitter to support humanitarian and social causes and sustain a culture of volunteering among youth in the region and the world. It forms part of the broader global #TwitterForGood campaign, with the philanthropic mission to harness the positive power of Twitter to bring communities together.



Commenting on the launch, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said "Through our partnership with Twitter to launch the #YouthForGood initiative, we seek to use the platform to channel young people's efforts towards humanitarian and philanthropic work and encourage them to share their stories, achievements and inspirations."

The competition

The competition calls on UAE-based youth to create a greater impact in local communities, whether through civic engagement, volunteering or charitable partnerships.



#YouthForGood will be open to participants of 3 - 5 people over the next three months. The initiative encourages the young people of the UAE to utilise the power of Twitter to launch a creative, engaging and active Twitter account that will fuel philanthropic efforts locally in their community.

The winning team will be awarded with the acclaimed Twitter MENA Award and a Twitter for Good Ads Grant. For further details on how to get involved, people can visit www.ForGood.youth.gov.ae and follow @TwitterMENA.

Dubai royal joins Twitter

To mark the occasion, Sheikh Maktoum launched his Twitter account, posting his first tweet:

We are pleased to have hosted Twitter’s CEO and cofounder @jack on his first visit to the Middle East and the UAE. I am also pleased to have launched my new Twitter account in his presence pic.twitter.com/j916R4UUWB — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) June 24, 2019

Dubai and Twitter share many aspects in common. Both stand as global hubs open for people, build bridges of understanding and dialogue among nations and represent platforms to nurture youth’s energies and creativity. pic.twitter.com/hdLujWWzUy — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) June 24, 2019

"We were honoured today to have hosted Twitter's CEO and cofounder @jack on his first visit to the Middle East and the UAE. I am also pleased to have launched my new Twitter account in his presence."



He added in another tweet, "Dubai and Twitter share many aspects in common. Both stand as open global hubs for people that build bridges of understanding and dialogue among nations and present platforms to nurture youth's energies and creativity."

Read More

UAE Ranks 1st Among Its Peers in Mideast in FutureBrand Index