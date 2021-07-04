UAE Okays Moderna Vaccine For Emergency Use

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced the approval of the emergency registration of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine.

The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the local emergency use of the vaccine, as well as the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Attracting and providing effective and efficient vaccines is part of the UAE's commitment to promoting the effective response to the pandemic, said Dr Mohamed Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasizing that such step is a crucial stage to enhance the prevention and accelerate the pace of approaching the recovery phase and community immunization.

Dr Al Olama noted that the notable increase in Covid-19 vaccine shots that amounted to about 15 million doses obviously reflects the fruitful efforts and outcomes of the national vaccination campaign, as well as the UAE's distinctive march to counter the pandemic, reach the recovery phase, and cultivate the spirit of optimism in society.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, the Assistant Undersecretary of the Health Regulatory Sector, said the decision was taken after Moderna has submitted all the documents that fulfil the country's procedures and regulations and conform to global standards for the safety of the vaccine and its use. He added this enables local health authorities to import the vaccine after fulfilling shipping-related safety and efficacy standards.

A review of studies on vaccine safety was made based on the FDA approval, said Al Amiri, pointing out that the clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective, and is triggering an immune response, in addition to producing Covid-19 antibodies.

“As the world continues to endure the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel privileged to be taking part in the global effort to enhance the protection of humanity by making available this highly advanced vaccine in the United Arab Emirates. Magenta is fully committed to supporting the efforts of the government of the United Arab Emirates in its monumental efforts to contain the pandemic,” said Dr Zahid Al Sabti, Managing Director of Magenta Investments.

“I am delighted to see Magenta entering this strategic partnership with Moderna and contributing to the ongoing battle against the pandemic.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work alongside Magenta for the distribution of our vaccine in the UAE,” said Corinne Le Goff, Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. “Together with our partners, we hope to advance our goal to expand access to our vaccine globally, and support governments, as with the UAE, in protecting their citizens, residents, and visitors against the pandemic.” – TradeArabia News Service