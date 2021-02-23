  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. UAE: Philippine Labour Office in Dubai Shut Down Due to Pandemic

UAE: Philippine Labour Office in Dubai Shut Down Due to Pandemic

Published February 23rd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
UAE: Philippine Labour Office in Dubai Shut Down Due to Pandemic
In an advisory, the office advised clients who had been to the premises on Sunday to “get tested for Covid-19 as soon as practicable”. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
Residents who visited premises on Sunday advised to get tested for Covid-19.
The Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) in Dubai will remain closed on Monday, February 22, as part of a two-day sterilisation procedure after suspected exposure to Covid-19.

In an advisory, the office advised clients who had been to the premises on Sunday to “get tested for Covid-19 as soon as practicable”. Operations had been suspended from yesterday.

Those with appointments during the period of closure had been contacted directly, while those who require immediate assistance are urged to dial POLO hotline 050 652 6626 or e-mail polodubai@ymail.com.

Others who wish to get in touch with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration may call 050 558 5536 or e-mail dubai@owwa.gov.ph.

This is the second time that an office of the mission has been closed for disinfection because of a Covid risk. In January, the Philippine Consulate in Dubai had suspended operations for two days.

Philippines’ Largest National Flag Carrier Launches Early Summer Promotion
Philippines Lifts Ban on Flights from 35 Countries
UAE: PCR Tests Required for Children Coming from India
Tags:UAEPhilippine Labour Office

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...