UAE: Philippine Labour Office in Dubai Shut Down Due to Pandemic

In an advisory, the office advised clients who had been to the premises on Sunday to “get tested for Covid-19 as soon as practicable”. Operations had been suspended from yesterday.

The Philippine Overseas Labour Office (POLO) in Dubai will remain closed on Monday, February 22, as part of a two-day sterilisation procedure after suspected exposure to Covid-19.

Those with appointments during the period of closure had been contacted directly, while those who require immediate assistance are urged to dial POLO hotline 050 652 6626 or e-mail polodubai@ymail.com.

Others who wish to get in touch with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration may call 050 558 5536 or e-mail dubai@owwa.gov.ph.

This is the second time that an office of the mission has been closed for disinfection because of a Covid risk. In January, the Philippine Consulate in Dubai had suspended operations for two days.