UAE: Philippine Labour Office in Dubai Shut Down Due to Pandemic

In an advisory, the office advised clients who had been to the premises on Sunday to “get tested for Covid-19 as soon as practicable”. Operations had been suspended from yesterday.
Those with appointments during the period of closure had been contacted directly, while those who require immediate assistance are urged to dial POLO hotline 050 652 6626 or e-mail polodubai@ymail.com.
Others who wish to get in touch with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration may call 050 558 5536 or e-mail dubai@owwa.gov.ph.
This is the second time that an office of the mission has been closed for disinfection because of a Covid risk. In January, the Philippine Consulate in Dubai had suspended operations for two days.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright © 2021 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.