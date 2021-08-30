UAE Ranks First Among Arab Peers In Industrial Competitiveness

The UAE has the most competitive industrial sector in the Arab world, according to a UN report.

The UAE has reached 30th place in the world in the 2021 United Nation’s Industrial Organisation’s (Unido) Competitive Industrial Performance Index (CIP) report which tracks 152 countries.



The UAE has soared five places since 2020 and nine places since 2017 in the Unido CIP, demonstrating the competitiveness of the nation’s industrial sector and its business ecosystem, in line with the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300Bn.



The report noted the UAE’s progress in infrastructure and the industrial sector’s business ecosystem. It referred to the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth in the industrial sector through incorporating advanced technology, promoting science-based education, balancing industrial progress with environmental sustainability, and encouraging innovation.



Globally, Germany ranked first, followed by China, the US, Japan and South Korea in CIP 2021. The UAE was the only Arab nation that received a “high performance” rating in the index and ranked third in the Middle East after Turkey and Israel.



Unido’s CIP assesses and measures the industrial competitiveness of global economies through three main dimensions: the capacity to produce and export manufactured goods, technological deepening and upgrading, and world impact. These three dimensions are divided into eight indicators.



The latest report shows how the UAE has rapidly climbed the global industrial ranks by increasing its industrial performance in four out of eight indicators, marking a quantum leap for the sector. The UAE has ascended 14 places – from 31st to 17th – for its manufacturing exports per capita, while moving up to 32nd for its total manufacturing exports.



Furthermore, the UAE is now up to 28th globally for manufacturing value added per capita, while also climbing eight places for the share of its manufactured goods in its total export mix, moving up to 107th from 115th last year.