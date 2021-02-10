UAE Tech Podcast: Mathew Yarger on Cybersecurity, Decentralization and the 'Machine Economy'

Popularized in sci-fi movies like the Terminator, the Matrix and others is the concept of a “machine-age”, or what Matthew Yarger and others refer to as “the machine economy.” We’ve seen this debate in regard to ethical AI, or "fairness in algorithms,” but a new frontier is appearing in regard to centralization, walled gardens and networks with “a single point of failure.”

In a centralized system, there are fears automation could allow “Skynet” scenario - machines making decisions so complex, that meaningful human control is no longer necessary or perhaps even possible.





In a DLT, or decentralized ledger system, information is no longer owned by a single platform. A malicious AI or non-state actor has no central location to hack - at least in theory, the attack surface is reduced from billions, right down to 1.



Automation & DLT technologies are changing philosophy and ideation in the cyber-security sector. But are decentralized systems really the future? Will these systems be permissioned or permissionless? And can Decentralized Ledger Technology allow automated systems to scale into our economies and personal lives, without compromising our safety, privacy and security?



Today we’re talking with Mathew Yarger, Head of Mobility and Automotive at the IOTA Foundation, on the machine economy, and cybersecurity.



