UAE Tech Podcast: Emad Haffar on Cybersecurity, 'New Threat Environments' and Human-Machine Intelligence

Today we’re talking to Emad Haffar, Head of Technical Experts at Kaspersky cybersecurity Middle East. Emad has managed large cybersecurity projects across the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

From machine-learning pattern recognition to analyst driven intelligence and a specially developed IOS for the Internet of Things, Emad provides a comprehensive introduction to the “New Threat Environments” consumers, businesses and governments are facing.

Over the past 12-18 months digitalisation has accelerated across the world economy and, because of COVID-19 remote work, in much of our daily lives. Our kids are being taught on digital devices. Online entertainment, from gaming to movies, is booming. We’re turning to cyberspace for our health, to keep in touch with family, to order food, or pay the bills.

In the UAE, we interact with government over cloud based apps and services. All of this suggests an important and overlooked question - during this historical transition, how vulnerable are we? Is this cybernetic horizon really secure? What is the future of cybercrime?



As digital colonizes the physical, the range of cyber-crime and cyber-security opportunities are exponentially growing. At the same time, the depth and sophistication of cyber--security operations is racing to keep-up.



