UAE Tech Podcast: Threefold on 'Layer Zero' and a People's Internet

Threefold describes itself as "layer 0 infrastructure for an open source P2P Internet owned by humanity." Rather than an Internet based on centralized web servers, expensive cloud storage facilities and geographically bifurcated access, their team are creating what they call a "new planetary network."
They call it “P4P” instead of “P2P,” which is a cute way of explaining a complex new form of internet architecture. Threefold envisages a future in which ‘farmers’ connect nodes to the Threefold grid, a bit like attaching a solar panel to your rooftop.
Critically, they retain complete ownership over their data across a micro-network which is hosted natively and engineered to allow for as many use-cases as possible. An open-source OS dedicates hardware capacity to the Threefold blockchain, where farmers can earn TFT coin for using capacity on the threefold grid.
We spoke with their “first follower and co-founder” Weynand Kuijpers, to help explain how Threefold works in layman's terms, and why the idea of an “Internet for the People” is so important.
