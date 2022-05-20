UAE Tech Podcast: Threefold on 'Layer Zero' and a People's Internet

Threefold describes itself as “layer 0 infrastructure for an open source P2P Internet owned by humanity.” Rather than an Internet based on centralized web servers, expensive cloud storage facilities and geographically BI-FUCATED bifurcated access, their team are creating what they call a “new planetary network.”





They call it “P4P” instead of “P2P,” which is a cute way of explaining a complex new form of internet architecture. Threefold envisages a future in which ‘farmers’ connect nodes to the Threefold grid, a bit like attaching a solar panel to your rooftop.

Critically, they retain complete ownership over their data across a micro-network which is hosted natively and engineered to allow for as many use-cases as possible. An open-source OS dedicates hardware capacity to the Threefold blockchain, where farmers can earn TFT coin for using capacity on the threefold grid.



We spoke with their “first follower and co-founder” Weynand Kuijpers, to help explain how Threefold works in layman's terms, and why the idea of an “Internet for the People” is so important.

