US: Apple's New Campus to Create 20,000 Jobs

Apple announced plans Monday for a new campus in North Carolina that it says will bring in thousands of new jobs and include an investment of $1 billion over the next decade.



The Raleigh, N.C., campus is part of the company's plan to invest $430 billion and create 20,000 jobs across the United States over the next five years.

About 3,000 new jobs at the campus would be in various technology fields, such as artificial intelligence and software engineering, and are expected to pay an average of $187,000 a year.

Apple continues to expand beyond its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. Its $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas, is expected to open next year and could employ up to 15,000 workers.

The North Carolina campus will be located in state's Research Triangle area, which includes Duke University, the University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University.

"As a North Carolina native, I'm thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in," Apple Chief Operating Officer and Duke graduate Jeff Williams said in a statement.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Senior Vice President Eddy Cue also attended Duke.

As part of its $1 billion investment in North Carolina, Apple will establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives statewide and contribute more than $110 million to infrastructure spending.

In its announcement Monday, Apple said it will also expand in other cities where it has engineering operations -- adding 5,000 workers in San Diego, 3,000 in the Los Angeles area and 700 in Boulder, Colo., by 2026.

Construction for Apple's Austin campus is underway, with employees expected to start moving into the new space next year.