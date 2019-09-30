Vietnam, Saudi Arabia Discuss Trade Cooperation

A Vietnamese trade delegation discussed during a meeting with businessmen on Sunday in Riyadh Chamber the advantages of investment opportunities in the field of corporate specialization, and ways to strengthen trade relations between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam.





The talks took place in the presence of Vietnamese Ambassador to Riyadh Phu Viet Zhong.

The trade delegation which includes 15 major companies is specialized in different fields including: food products, meat, medical, health equipment, agricultural products, construction, electrical materials, consultancy and training of cadres.

The visit comes within the framework of strengthening trade and economic ties between the business sectors in the two countries in order to increase the volume of trade exchange between Saudi Arabia and Vietnam as of August this year amounted to $ 1.1 billion, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On the sidelines of the talks, bilateral meetings were held between businessmen and members of the delegation during which they discussed possible ways to take advantage of the investment opportunities available to both sides.