Apple Issues Patch to Block 'Zero-Click' iPhone Spyware

Apple has hurried to issue an emergency software patch to block the Pegasus dubbed as "zero-click" spyware that could attack iPhones, iPads, and Mac.

Israel’s NSO Group's so-called "Pegasus" invasive spyware exploits a critical vulnerability in Apple products with just a click.

Apple’s security team released a software update for iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 that closes these vulnerabilities.