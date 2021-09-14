Apple Issues Patch to Block 'Zero-Click' iPhone Spyware

  1. Home
Published September 14th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Apple’s security team released a software update for iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 that closes these vulnerabilities. (Shutterstock)
The Spyware could've infected more than 1.6 million users

Apple has hurried to issue an emergency software patch to block the Pegasus dubbed as "zero-click" spyware that could attack iPhones, iPads, and Mac.

Israel’s NSO Group's so-called "Pegasus" invasive spyware exploits a critical vulnerability in Apple products with just a click.

Apple’s security team released a software update for iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 that closes these vulnerabilities.

The news of the security updates came as the tech giant is preparing to reveal new devices at its most important annual launch events event today.

