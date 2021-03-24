What to Expect From the Middle East Food Security Expo 2021?

For 48 hours, the Middle East Food Sec Expo and Summit will be held virtually, bringing stakeholders in the food industry all together in a digital space in which they discuss the region's challenges, opportunities, and initiatives in regard to food security.

Only 2 more days until we go live with first edition of FOODSEC - Middle East Food Security Virtual Expo & Summit 2021!



register for your free pass at: https://t.co/i4t8V2EQIz pic.twitter.com/DSZHxXxboT — FOODSEC-Middle East Food Security Expo and Summit (@Food_Sec) March 22, 2021

The event which will draw the attention of executives, leaders, decision-makers, investors, entrepreneurs, researchers, technology geeks, and innovators will touch on the many different aspects of the region's attempts to achieve food security and efficiency, especially in light of the COVID19 crisis, which has highlighted humanity's most basic needs and the unprecedented necessity for us to engage in discussions over ensuring being self-sufficient.

The two-day expo will provide a proper platform for governments and businesses in the food industry to explore the different opportunities for projects, products, innovations, and investments that can be utilized to help achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

‘’The UAE imports about 85% of its food. There is a need to embrace agritech to ensure food security in Mena.’’ says Hattem Mattar from The Mattar Farm at 'Tech in food' pic.twitter.com/WFWP7zRlGC — Wamda ومضة (@WamdaME) April 29, 2019

After the expo, the summit will give participants the chance to join presentations, case studies, panel discussions in addition to tuning in for a number of guest speakers many of whom are experts in the food industry and agriculture, so they enrich their understanding of the food scene in the region, in addition to the current trends, issues, best practices and solutions that have proved to be valuable for the sector.

The virtual event is expected to provide robust and comprehensive food security strategies that cater to the Middle East's unique set of challenges and needs. It will also help businesses showcase their achievements and long-term plans to tackle food scarcity in the region, in the hope of ensuring continuous access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food with no disruptions.

Throughout the event, participants will be exhibiting their latest products, services, technologies, and equipment. They will also have the chance to expand their connections and meet with individuals from competing businesses with whom they can establish new business partnerships.

How else can the Middle East face food shortages and ensure a better future for the coming generations?