What Health Relief Plans Have World Governments Announced Since the Pandemic Outbreak?

In the time of global emergencies, priorities change and plans are re-written to meet the new needs. This is how the world has been reacting ever since the novel coronavirus spread around the globe causing unprecedented disturbances.

.@WorldBank Group is launching an emergency package to help countries in every region respond to #Coronavirus. https://t.co/XY3CeeqWhj pic.twitter.com/9ZwdUs1igR — World Bank Gov (@wbg_gov) April 3, 2020

Not only did our individual plans for the year change, whether we're talking about travel plans or annual budgeting. The whole world is on pause nowadays as health workers stand at the forefront of this global health battle, while everybody else is praised for staying at home.

Although COVID-19 has generated in China last December, it's only become the global health crisis we're living now about a month ago.

While Chinese authorities report having the viral outbreak under control with no new cases recorded over the last few weeks, the rest of the world has been witnessing a sharp spike in the number of cases, forcing decision and lawmakers to issue emergency financial plans with the aim of containing the virus and saving as many lives as possible.

~ THANK YOU ~



None of us could function without the frontline workers. We are all grateful for your dedication and service!#frontline #WHWWeek #covid19MB pic.twitter.com/pyKytIcnRt — Hon. Sarah Guillemard (@MinSGuillemard) April 5, 2020

While all emergency plans have allocated billions of dollars to support healthcare systems and their services, many packages have also considered helping major economic sectors that are struggling amid the crisis, as well as individuals who lost their living means during lockdowns.

1. Italy

The worst-hit country in Europe so far, with more than 132k confirmed cases and about 16k dead, has allocated 25 billion Euros to combat the disease.

2. Spain

Not only did the Spanish government nationalize all hospitals in the country to enable for a better crisis control, but Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has also requested a 200 billion Euros emergency package to tackle the outbreak.

Over 13k people have lost their lives to the virus that has infected more than 135k people in the country.

3. France

As numbers of confirmed cases near 100k with more than 8k dead, the French government has promised 5 billion Euros in scientific research over the next 10 years, added to almost eight million already allocated for testing, treatment, and potential vaccines.

The government has also requested 45 billion Euros to support the economy that is expected to go into a recession for the next year.

4. UK

Using a £30 billion plan, out of which £5 billion are allotted for the healthcare system, the UK hopes to slow the virus outbreak down before it affects a bigger number of people in the country.

More than 50k people have contracted the virus so far, while more than 5k people have lost their lives to it.

Borth Prince Charles of Wales and Prime Minister Borris Johnson have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

5. KSA

With over 2500 cases and 38 deaths, Saudi Arabia has assigned about $13 billion to tackle the novel coronavirus, reassuring citizens and residents that its healthcare system is ready for the emergency.

6. UAE

With $27 billion, the United Arab Emirates government says it's ready to fight the coronavirus, that has so far infected over 2,000 people and killed 11 of them.

7. Germany

The German government has reportedly granted its healthcare system with an additional billion Euros, including research institutes working to develop a potential vaccine for COVID-19.

8. USA

Since it's been the hardest-hit country with the novel coronavirus, the Trump administration has requested more than $45.8 billion to combat the disease, in addition to $8.3 billion to support the health system in the country.

More than 368k people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 so far in the United States, as the death toll nears 20k victims.