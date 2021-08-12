WhatsApp Allows Cross-OS Chat Transfer

Facebook's WhatsApp is finally allowing users to transfer their entire chat history between mobile operating systems (iOS to Android), the company revealed.

Want to securely take your WhatsApp history from one platform to another? We’re working to make this possible starting with @SamsungMobile devices, and it’s coming to @Android and iOS phones soon. — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) August 11, 2021

This most requested feature allows users to migrate their WhatsApp photos, voice notes, and chats history securely and saves users more trouble when they switch to another mobile with different operating systems.

Initially, it will be on Android 10 or higher versions only and on Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones unveiled on August 11.

It's worth mentioning that just a couple of days ago, WhatsApp has voiced alarms about the privacy violations of the controversial new apple photo scanning feature that is aimed at detecting and alert authorities of any child sexual abuse material. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp tweeted his stand: