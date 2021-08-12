WhatsApp Allows Cross-OS Chat Transfer

  1. Home
Areej Salem

Published August 12th, 2021 - 10:00 GMT
Initially, it will be on Android 10 or higher versions only and on Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones unveiled on August 11. (Shutterstock)
This is one most requested feature from users for years.

Facebook's WhatsApp is finally allowing users to transfer their entire chat history between mobile operating systems (iOS to Android), the company revealed.

This most requested feature allows users to migrate their WhatsApp photos, voice notes, and chats history securely and saves users more trouble when they switch to another mobile with different operating systems.

Initially, it will be on Android 10 or higher versions only and on Samsung's newest Galaxy smartphones unveiled on August 11.

It's worth mentioning that just a couple of days ago, WhatsApp has voiced alarms about the privacy violations of the controversial new apple photo scanning feature that is aimed at detecting and alert authorities of any child sexual abuse material. Will Cathcart, the head of WhatsApp tweeted his stand:

