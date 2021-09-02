  1. Home
WhatsApp Hit with $266 Million Fine in Ireland Over Data-Sharing

Areej Salem

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 01:30 GMT
The Facebook-owned messaging service has reportedly disagreed with the decision saying that the fine was "entirely disproportionate". (Shutterstock)
This is so far the largest penalty ever levied by the DPC has against a company in its history.

Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) imposed a hefty $266 million record fine on Facebook's WhatsApp on Thursday.

The watchdog, which conducted a thorough probe three years ago into WhatsApp's data sharing with other Facebook-owned products concluded that the app has violated the EU data rules about transparency.

Following the investigation, the DPC penalized WhatsApp with a $266 million reprimand fine and ordered WhatsApp ''to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions."

This is so far the largest penalty ever levied by the DPC has against a company in its history.

The Facebook-owned messaging service has reportedly disagreed with the decision saying that the fine was "entirely disproportionate".

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

