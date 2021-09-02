WhatsApp Hit with $266 Million Fine in Ireland Over Data-Sharing

Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) imposed a hefty $266 million record fine on Facebook's WhatsApp on Thursday.
The watchdog, which conducted a thorough probe three years ago into WhatsApp's data sharing with other Facebook-owned products concluded that the app has violated the EU data rules about transparency.
Following the investigation, the DPC penalized WhatsApp with a $266 million reprimand fine and ordered WhatsApp ''to bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions."
This is so far the largest penalty ever levied by the DPC has against a company in its history.
The Facebook-owned messaging service has reportedly disagreed with the decision saying that the fine was "entirely disproportionate".
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)