WhatsApp to Roll Out New Feature for Voice Notes

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that allows users to control the playback speed of voice notes.

According to NDTV , the company is working on allowing users to play their audio messages at 1x, 1.5x or 2x speed to get through longer audio messages faster.

The messaging platform is also reportedly working on public testing of multi-device support for iOS users. This was already spotted for Android users in January but is now under development for the iOS beta version as well.

Leaked WhatsApp Web Beta screenshots also show that users could soon be able to use the WhatsApp Web application without having their phones be connected to the internet.

WABetaInfo reports that this is a part of the multi-device functionalities that will be later made available for other mobile devices. Those who join the beta program can link up to four desktop devices at once, including Facebook's Portal service.