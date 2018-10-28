Work on Oman’s $130 Million Barka Marina Project Kicks Off

The project will consist of multiple stages and is said to open by 2022. (Shutterstock)

Oman recently announced the commencement of its 11.5ha Barka Marina project worth $130 million in the Wilayat of Barka, Oman. The project will consist of multiple stages and is said to open by 2022.

The ceremony was attended by the Shaikh Hilal bin Said al Hajri, Governor of South Al Batinah and Dr Hamad bin Said al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. Nasser bin Salim al Siyabi, Executive Vice-President of Falcon Investments, was also present and commented that, “70 per cent of the project’s deep foundations had been completed in the commercial area.”

The project will have a total area of 11.5 ha, of which 4 ha will be leasable space for 450 planned commercial units. Phase one and two of the project is scheduled to open by 2021, and third phase is due for 2022. The project will provide basic services for the fisheries sector and other commercial, tourism, and entertainment and recreational facilities.

As reported in the Oman Observer, the government is seeking a partnership with the private sector in implementing important strategic projects. The ministry has launched a public bid to invest on the fishing port in Barka to allow the private sector to invest and develop the port, ice factories, packing and processing plants, fish workshops, maintenance workshops, boats, restrooms and fishermen stores. Investment activities include a five-star hotel, restaurants, cafes, marinas, boat docks, dive clubs, excursions and various marine activities.