World's 10 Richest Companies by Market Cap 2021

When we want to estimate the value of a company, one of the most common parameters used is the market capitalization (market cap) which is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. Market cap is equal to the share price multiplied by the number of shares outstanding. Therefore if we want to identify the richest companies (most valuable companies), we need to look at their market cap.

Here are the 10 richest companies in the world by market cap this year*:

Microsoft - Market Cap: $2.546 T

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is an American multinational technology corporation which is known for its computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services. The tech giant was founded 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, United States. Its share price is $339.12 (as of November 18, 2021). Apple - Market Cap: $2.518 T

It’s no surprise to see another tech giant among the top 3 of the richest companies. Apple Inc. (AAPL) is an American multinational technology company that specializes in consumer electronics, computer software and online services. The company that was founded in 1976 by Steve Wozniak, Ronald Wayne, and Steve Jobs is the largest information technology company by revenue today, and it is the first publicly traded company in the world to achieve a $2 T market cap in 2020. Apple’s share price is $153.49 (as of November 18, 2021). Alphabet: Market Cap: $1.971 T

Google’s parent, Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), is the third richest company in the world with a market cap of $1.971 T. The tech behemoth was founded in 1998 by the ambitious Larry Page and Sergey Brin and is headquartered in Mountain View, California, United States. Alphabet’s share price is $2,981 (as of November 18, 2021). Saudi Aramco - Market Cap: $1.955 T

The oil giant, Saudi Aramco (2222), ranks fourth on the list with a market cap of $1.955 T. Aramco went public in 2019, and its share price is $9.78 (as of November 18, 2021). The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. It’s worth noting that Saudi Aramco is the only company in the Arab world that made it to the list of the world’s 10 richest companies. Amazon - Market Cap: $1.799 T

The company that was founded in 1994 in Jeff Bezos’ garage ranks fifth among the world’s richest companies. Amazon.com, Inc.(AMZN) is an American multinational technology company which focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming, and artificial intelligence. Its share price is $3,549 (as of November 18, 2021). Tesla - Market Cap: $1.093 T

The world’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, Tesla (TSLA), ranks sixth on this list with a market cap of $1.093 T. In addition to its luxurious electric cars, the company also makes solar panels, solar roof tiles, and batteries to provide green energy. Tesla’s share price is $1,089 (as of November 18, 2021). Meta - Market Cap: $947.94 B

Formerly known as Facebook, Meta (FB) ranks seventh on list of the 10 richest companies with a market cap of $947.94 B. Meta was founded by Mark Zuckerberg in 2004, and since then it has been acquiring social media companies and tech startups like Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta’s share price is $340.77 (as of November 18, 2021). Nvidia - Market Cap: $729.18 B

Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is an American multinational technology company incorporated in Delaware and based in Santa Clara, California. It designs graphics processing units for the gaming and professional markets, as well as system on a chip units for the mobile computing and automotive market. The company was founded in April 1993 and Jensen Huang has been its CEO since then. Nvidia’s share price is $292.61 (as of November 18, 2021). Berkshire Hathaway - Market Cap: $632.26 B

The conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) ranks ninth on this list with a market cap of $632.26 B. The company was founded in 1839 by Oliver Chace and has been headed by Warren Buffett since 1970. Its share price is $426,198 (as of November 18, 2021). Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) - Market Cap: $617.45 B

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) is a Taiwanese multinational semiconductor contract manufacturing and design company. TSMC is Taiwan’s largest company and the world’s most valuable company in the semiconductor industry with a market cap of $617.45 B. Its share price is $119.06 (as of November 18, 2021).

* As of November 18, 2021.