Yahoo Leaves China Citing ‘Challenging’ Environment

Yahoo has announced on Tuesday its decision to pull out of China for good, citing an increasingly challenging operating environment.

According to a statement published on its website, the search giant has stopped providing service for users in mainland China as of Nov. 1'. A spokesperson confirmed to Reuters saying

"In recognition of the increasingly challenging business and legal environment in China, Yahoo’s suite of services will no longer be accessible from mainland China as of November 1,"

Yahoo is the latest tech giant to announce the shut down of its local edition services in China mainland due to ‘challenging operating environment’, joining Microsoft's LinkedIn.

Back in 2009, access to Twitter and Facebook was blocked by the Chinese authorities and a year later, Google announced departure at the early signs of trouble bubbled and 'attempts to censor and hack users’ accounts'.