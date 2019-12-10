  1. Home
Published December 10th, 2019 - 03:30 GMT
You Can Now Visit the UAE with this Free of Charge Visa
The authority also warned that both these visas were non-extendable (Shutterstock)
Highlights
One transit visa is valid for 48 hours and is free of charge, while the other is valid for 96 hours and costs Dh50.

The UAE's Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship recently highlighted the two types of transit visas available for passengers.

One transit visa is valid for 48 hours and is free of charge, while the other is valid for 96 hours and costs Dh50.

Both these visas are sponsored only by UAE-based airlines, and must be processed and approved before entering the UAE.

The authority also warned that both these visas were non-extendable.

Via SyndiGate.info


