You Can Now Visit the UAE with this Free of Charge Visa

Highlights
The UAE's Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship recently highlighted the two types of transit visas available for passengers.
One transit visa is valid for 48 hours and is free of charge, while the other is valid for 96 hours and costs Dh50.
Both these visas are sponsored only by UAE-based airlines, and must be processed and approved before entering the UAE.
The authority also warned that both these visas were non-extendable.
