Man Dies from Heart Failure After Hearing of Mother's Death
(shutterstock)
A man in the UAE died of a heart-attack after hearing the news of his mother's demise back home in India.
Anil Kumar Gopinathan from Kerala worked at a tailoring shop in Umm Al Quwain for 20 years. The incident happened last week amid festive rush at his shop.
Last Thursday, Anil was informed about his mother's death. The same night his brother Santosh, based in Dubai, flew back home to the Kollam district in India.
Anil was set to fly on Friday but the very next day his friends found him collapsed in his room. They rushed him to hospital but it was too late, Anil had died.
His friends said the worst part of it all was that for the past few days people were visiting the Gopinathan home in Kollam knowing about the twin deaths of Anil and his mother Kousalya. However, the family didn't know about Anil's death - they didn't realize friends were consoling them for the death of both the mother and her son.
Until Saturday, Anil's wife Molli and daughter Athira were expecting him to return and join them in mourning his mother's death, but now they know it will just be his body that will reach them in Parippally village on New Year's Day.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
