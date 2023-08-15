50 varieties of yellow watermelon in Uzbekistan festival

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - If you're a watermelon enjoyer, this is surely a festival you want to learn more about.

On Monday of this week, the melon festival kicked off in the city of Khiva, Uzbekistan, and dozens of types of yellow watermelons were displayed. During these 3 days, people display more than 50 types of melons grown in different regions of the country.

The festival is organized by the Ministry of Agriculture in cooperation with the state of Khwarizm including 66 pavilions in which farmers come to introduce their products. Guests are free to taste the types of yellow watermelons on display at the festival.

During the event, the tastiest and largest yellow watermelons will be selected and cars will be awarded by the state as prizes for the winning farmers.

watermelon
Shutterstock

In addition to 1000 tons of melons, 400 tons of red watermelon, 200 tons of pumpkins, and 100 tons of dried fruits are also displayed in the festival pavilions.

The current export season of Uzbek melons began in the first ten days of May with deliveries of early melon varieties to foreign markets. Uzbekistan exports watermelons to 17 countries.

According to preliminary trade statistics, from May to July 2023, the volume of exports of these products amounted to 17.1 thousand tons, with a total of $6.4 million, which is 22% less materially than last year.

Visit Khiva's original museum website for more information about the festival.

