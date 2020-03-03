Boris Johnson Declares He Will Take Paternity Leave

Boris Johnson today declared he will take paternity leave when his partner Carrie Symonds has their child.

The couple announced at the weekend that they had become engaged, and are expecting their first child in the early summer - thought to be late May or early June.

The timing immediately raised questions about whether he would be able to take a break, as his working schedule appears to be hectic.

It includes a G7 summit in the US in June, and a crucial meeting with EU leaders on the post-Brexit trade deal the same month.

However, asked at a press conference in Downing Street today whether he would be taking paternity leave, Mr Johnson said: 'Almost certainly, yes.'

The couple are the first unmarried one to live in Downing Street together for many years.

They met when Miss Symonds worked on his successful bid for a second term as London Mayor in 2012, but were only linked romantically in 2018, shortly after his split from Miss Wheeler.

They have made very few public appearances, with Miss Symonds often on the sidelines away from the rest of his family.

Mr Johnson's former wife Marina Wheeler - with whom he has four children - has been granted a decree nisi, the initial stage of a divorce.

However, it is not clear if she has a decree absolute - the second stage in the process.

