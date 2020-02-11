'Bunch of Idiots' Rescued From Britain's Highest Mountain Wearing Trainers

A 'bunch of idiots' have been rescued from Ben Nevis in an 80mph blizzard after trying to scale Britain's highest mountain while wearing trainers.

The 'stupid' quartet became trapped near the 4,411ft-high summit after walking up Ben Nevis in Scotland during freezing winds.

Poorly-equipped - with no ice axes, crampons, or maps - and separated from each other, rescuers called the suspected Glasgow-based students 'lucky to be alive'.

After a long rescue operation by 22 volunteers in the middle of a lightning storm, the group-of-four are now being treated at Belford Hospital in Fort William.

John Stevenson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team, has said how the quartet was 'given a piece of our minds'.

He praised his team, who 'risked their lives' during the 'whiteout', and warned ominously: 'Those four would not have survived the night - no way'.

Mr Stevenson said: 'It was sheer stupidity. They were a bunch of idiots. We have never had to rescue people in trainers in winter before. They are so lucky to be alive.

'It was whiteout with winds gusting 80mph at the top with minus 20C wind chill.

'We found them several hundred yards apart and had to cut footsteps in the ice to get three of them down. They were so poorly-equipped it was not true.

'I cannot praise my team highly enough. They risked their lives and did a brilliant job. Those four would not have survived the night - no way.

'They couldn't say much at the time - because they were so traumatised. But we have since had a message from the hospital to say that they are grateful.'

He went on: 'They were absolute idiots.

'They were wearing trainers and decided to walk up Ben Nevis in those conditions! They were just plain stupid.

'They weren't climbing - just walking but I don't think they even made the summit.

'They were poorly-equipped for any weather let alone those conditions.

'We found the first, then the others and walked them down half-way to where the helicopter airlifted them to the base and we then took them to hospital.

'It was so bad - with lightning strikes about as well - that the chopper could not even fly back to Inverness for a while. These guys didn't have a Scooby.

'It really is maddening. Two of them were particularly bad from the cold.

'All four would have never survived the night up there.'

Hundreds of people took to the team's Facebook page to vent their fury.

One social-media user cried: 'Unbelievable! How dare people put so many others at risk by going out in ridiculous weather conditions. There's been a major storm and snow predicted for almost a week and 4 prats choose to climb the UKs highest mountain!

'Some people may be able to climb in snowy conditions, but add the storm in and that's well out of anyone's ability range. They put 22 volunteers lives at risk. They should be charged. Respect to all at LMRT and your families.'

A UK Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness was also called to assist but was hampered by the weather.

The four men were airlifted from the Halfway Lochan off the mountain.

A Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team spokesperson described the quartet as 'extremely lucky people'.

They told MailOnline: 'No winter kit - no ice axes, no crampons and as far as we are aware no maps. Three of the guys were in trainers!!!! They were about 150 metres down into Coire Eoghainn on steep ice and if they had slipped or gone down any further consequences could have far more serious.

'Fantastic effort by the team members to find them and get them down safely. The boss is letting the team members from summit team have an extra sugar in their tea and a ginger nut each now.'

This article has been adapted from its original source.