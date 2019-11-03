Burj Khalifa Lights Up With a Shah Rukh Khan Greeting on His Birthday

Dubai's Burj Khalifa was lit up with a greeting for Shah Rukh Khan on the occasion of his birthday.

Khan shared a video of the light show on his official Instagram handle. He said: "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr. #MohamedAlabbar and @burjkhalifa @emaardubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright.

Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love u Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest!"





The Bollywood superstar is the face of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DCTCM)'s "Be My Guest" campaign where Khan invites people to be his "guest" in the city of sun, sand and adventure.

