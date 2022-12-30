Doner kebab beats the currywurst in Germany

In Germany, the doner kebab has become more popular than the currywurst, according to a survey by the opinion research institute YouGov.
According to the survey, 45% of adults chose the doner when given the choice between doner and currywurst, while 37% preferred the curry sausage.
Some 15% of respondents answered, "I don't like either," and the rest made no statement.
The currywurst has been considered the classic fast food snack in Germany for decades. Doner is a traditional Turkish dish made from meat.
The fact that the doner kebab beats the curry sausage is mainly due to women. Some 47% of the women indicated as favorites the doner, while 30% of them preferred currywurst.
With the men, however, the currywurst remains scarcely the number 1; 43% remained with the sausage and 42% preferred the doner.
According to the survey, the doner kebab is significantly more popular, especially among younger people. Among 18- to 24-year-olds, 57% named the doner kebab and only 21% chose the curry sausage as their favorite snack.
