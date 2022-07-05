  1. Home
Eid Al Adha 2022 in Dubai to be Marked With Fireworks

Published July 5th, 2022 - 08:32 GMT
Eid Al Adha
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)
There will also be a host of special performances for the festive season for marking Eid Al Adha 2022 in Dubai.

Visitors to Dubai Festival City Mall this Sunday will witness a feast for the eyes - spectacular fireworks on display in celebration of Eid Al Adha. The show will take place at 8 pm on Sunday, July 10, and will be preceded and followed by a host of special events throughout for festive season.

From Saturday, July 9 to Wednesday, July 13, the destination will see a variety of unique performances.

Italy’s Got Talent 2016 winner Moses Concas, who is a beatboxing harmonica player, will perform from Saturday, July 9 till Monday, July 11.

From Saturday, July 9 until Monday, July 11, a traditional Lebanese dance group will put on cultural, 15-minute performances at 5.30 pm, 6.30 pm, 7.30 pm, and 8.15 pm.

On Tuesday, July 12, visitors will get to enjoy one of the many traditions of Emirati culture with Al Harbia. Local dancers are set to entertain the crowds at 5.30 pm, 6.30 pm, and 8.15 pm with a folk dance performed by men and younger boys using sticks while chanting Bedouin tunes to celebrate triumphs.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

