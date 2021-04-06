Frenzy: Man Repeatedly Stabs His Wife in Istanbul Street

This is the shocking moment a Turkish man confronts his estranged wife as she pops out to buy milk and repeatedly stabs her because she refused to get back together with him.

The incident took place in the neighbourhood of Bayrampasa in Istanbul after the vehicle left her mother's home to buy milk on April 2.

According to the news site Bursada Bugun, the victim, identified as Aleyna Tulay Tas, is divorcing her husband Okan Tas because he was repeatedly violent towards her.

She previously stayed in a women's shelter before moving to her mother's house in Bayrampasa.

Tas, who left her husband in February, popped out to buy milk on April 2 but was confronted by her estranged husband in the street.

CCTV footage allegedly shows Okan dragging Tas along while she tries to break free.

Eventually, he appears to pull out a knife and stab her repeatedly.

Bystanders from a nearby shop notice the accident but appear to retreat inside rather than rush to the woman's aid.

She appears to collapse behind the car as her husband stops stabbing her and flees the scene.

The woman was left lying in a pool of blood as several citizens rushed to help her and chase the suspect.

The victim is currently in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries after surviving the vicious attack.

The suspect was detained a short while later and placed in police custody.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

