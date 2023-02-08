Google celebrates Mama Cax

  1. Home
Published February 8th, 2023
Doodle by artist Lyne Lucien to celebrate Haitian American model and disability rights advocate Mama Cax. (Google)

ALBAWABA -  Google created a new Doodle to celebrate Cacsmy Brutus, known as Mama Cax, who was an American-Haitian model and disabled rights activist.

The illustration was created by Brooklyn-based guest artist Lyne Lucien to mark Black History Month.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lyne Lucien (@lalucien)

In an Instagram post, Lucien wrote: "Presenting my work for @Google’s official Black History Month Doodle, honoring Haitian Legend, Model, and Disability Activist, MAMA CAX."

"Mama Cax was fearless, she never let her disability get in the way of anything," he maintained.

Mama Cax was a cancer survivor. She was born on Nov. 20, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.  At age 14, she was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer. Her illness led to the amputation of her right leg. 

She quickly developed herself and began to speak up about Black women and women with disabilities.

Mama Cax used to post regularly and advocating for inclusivity in fashion and using social media to discuss her body insecurities. She started her work as a model in an advertising campaign in 2017.

Later on, she was signed by Jag Models and a year later, she landed a Teen Vogue cover. In 2019, Mama Cax walked in both the February and October New York Fashion Weeks.

