Google celebrates Mama Cax

ALBAWABA - Google created a new Doodle to celebrate Cacsmy Brutus, known as Mama Cax, who was an American-Haitian model and disabled rights activist.

The illustration was created by Brooklyn-based guest artist Lyne Lucien to mark Black History Month.

In an Instagram post, Lucien wrote: "Presenting my work for @Google’s official Black History Month Doodle, honoring Haitian Legend, Model, and Disability Activist, MAMA CAX."

"Mama Cax was fearless, she never let her disability get in the way of anything," he maintained.

Mama Cax was a cancer survivor. She was born on Nov. 20, 1989, in Brooklyn, New York and grew up in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. At age 14, she was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer. Her illness led to the amputation of her right leg.

She quickly developed herself and began to speak up about Black women and women with disabilities.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle celebrates Haitian American model, activist and disability rights advocate, Mama Cax. On this day in 2019, Mama Cax made her debut on a runway at New York Fashion Week. She died aged 30 from medical complications 🕊



Mama Cax used to post regularly and advocating for inclusivity in fashion and using social media to discuss her body insecurities. She started her work as a model in an advertising campaign in 2017.

Later on, she was signed by Jag Models and a year later, she landed a Teen Vogue cover. In 2019, Mama Cax walked in both the February and October New York Fashion Weeks.