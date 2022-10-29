How do you say Qatar in Turkish?

Six landmark structures in the Qatari capital were illuminated in the colors of the Turkish flag late Friday for the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Qatar landmarks structures are illuminated in the colours of the Turkish flag to marks the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.#marsalqatar pic.twitter.com/pOIfDzM8Tq — Marsal Qatar English (@MarsalQatar_EN) October 29, 2022

The Al Jaber twin towers, Torch tower, Sheraton Hotel, The View Hospital, Iconic 2022 and THE e18hteen tower were illuminated in red and white in Doha hours before the Oct. 29 celebrations in Türkiye.

Turkish flag projected onto Torch Tower in Qatar’s capital Doha in solidarity with Turkey after failed coup attempt pic.twitter.com/KXvs04Pz46 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) July 16, 2016

Photos of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were shown on the buildings.

The 99th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, the Turkish flag, and photos of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was reflected on the exterior of the iconic buildings in Doha, the capital of Qatar.#Doha #Qatar #RecepTayyipErdoganhttps://t.co/AwnTR76tEu — Türkiye News (@turkiyenewsen) October 29, 2022

Turkish Ambassador to Qatar Mustafa Goksu thanked Qatari authorities and its people, via Anadolu Agency, for celebrating the 99th anniversary of the Turkish Republic.

Republic Day is a public holiday in Türkiye that commemorates the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye on Oct. 29, 1923, by its founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Republic Day was celebrated Friday in a reception at the Doha Embassy in Türkiye.