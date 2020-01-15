Hundreds of Monkeys Force 20 families to Pack up and Leave Their Village in India

Hundreds of marauding monkeys sparked a mass exodus from an Indian village after they destroyed crops and looted homes.

Around 20 families packed up and moved away after being plagued by more than 400 macaques who roam the village of Narasapuram.

Farmers have also been forced to move to neighbouring villages to work as labourers on other farms after their crops were ruined.

The problem started around 15 years ago when a troop of monkeys were kicked out of the neighbouring city of Hyderabad by poachers and abandoned nearby.

However, some farmers are slowly starting to return after the newly-elected 'sarpanch' - village head - hired a team of monkey catchers with villagers chipping in 1,500 rupees (£16) each.

They have so far caught 100 monkeys and released them deep in the forest.

Village head Varasa Sivarama Krishna said: 'I saw that many farmers were suffering due to the monkeys and leaving the village.

'After being elected as sarpanch, I decided to relieve the villagers from monkeys with the support of the villagers.'

K Nagaiah, a farmer who has just returned to the village, in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, said, 'I knew only vegetable cultivation but due to the monkeys, my crops were often damaged.

'I could not bear the losses and left the village a few months ago.

'However, I have now returned after learning that there are no monkeys in the village.'

