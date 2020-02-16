Ivanka Trump Wearing a Hijab in Dubai

Ivanka Trump, adviser to the US President, praised the UAE's leadership in advancing women empowerment in the region, as she arrived in Dubai on Saturday.

She is set to deliver a keynote address at the official opening of Global Women's Forum Dubai (GWFD) 2020 today.

"The UAE is taking bold leadership on this mission in the region and we hope that other countries join in reforming laws that prevent women from fully and freely integrating into the political, social and economic spheres," said Ivanka.

Upon her arrival in Dubai, Ivanka was welcomed by Mona Al Marri, managing director and chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment (DWE).

To be held under the theme 'The Power of Influence' until Monday, the forum is organised by the DWE under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed will be attending the opening session, according to a tweet posted by the Dubai Media Office.

This year's GWFD will gather over 100 global leaders and experts, who will engage in a constructive dialogue on the advancement of women. More than 3,000 delegates from 87 countries are expected to attend workshops and sessions, including five dedicated plenaries, throughout the two-day conference.

Ivanka said: "I am delighted to be attending the Global Women's Forum Dubai to advance women's economic empowerment around the world and highlight the progress of the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative.

"This initiative has impacted over 12 million women in its first year, well on its way towards our goal of economically empowering 50 million women by 2025."



She will join other high-profile international speakers at the forum to share her views on the importance of enabling women across developing countries to contribute to their nation's progress.

Among the key personalities to be featured are former UK prime minister Theresa May; David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group; and Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF.

'Strong advocate'

Al Marri had earlier described Ivanka as a "champion of female entrepreneurship" who can also inspire women in the region.

"As a strong advocate for women's empowerment, she has established effective partnerships and led a variety of initiatives that have furthered the positive impact of women across the world.

"She will bring valuable insights into boosting support to women-owned enterprises and propelling female entrepreneurs across the region," Al Marri said.

An entrepreneur herself, Ivanka has spearheaded a wide range of initiatives and programmes to support women-owned businesses around the world, particularly in emerging markets.

Besides the women's forum, Ivanka will be participating in the We-Fi Mena Regional Summit in Dubai, which takes place on the sidelines of GWFD 2020 for the first time in the region.

