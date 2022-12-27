Jordan blues: Online orders disastrous for Amman shops

With the end of the year approaching, apparel sector operators are reflecting on the challenges and opportunities they faced in 2022.

“Persistent economic uncertainties have made consumers more prudent in their shopping, and this situation is likely to continue for years to come,” according to apparel industry analyst Munir Deyeh.

Deyeh added that reduced purchasing power and changes in consumer behaviour will be among the main challenges during the upcoming period.

In Jordan, the apparel industry is regarded as one of the key sectors of the local economy.

President of the Textile, Readymade Clothes and Footwear Syndicate Sultan Allan, told The Jordan Times that this year, the e-commerce boom has significantly impacted traditional retailers, leading to massive shop closures and significant layoffs.

The sector currently employs around 70,000 workers, and encompasses thousands of shops, stores, and boutiques, Allan added.

In comparison with last year, people’s purchasing power has declined significantly, according to Asad Qawasmi, representative of the clothing, footwear and jewellery sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC).

“Year by year, new challenges are emerging. Therefore, new mechanisms and tools are needed,” he said.

Clothing shop owner Mahmoud Khader told The Jordan Times that his “profit has dropped by around 35 to 40 per cent”.

According to Khader, a significant number of sector operators have been complaining since the onset of the pandemic, in addition to decreasing imports and in some cases, closing branches.

As for Hala Abdullah, a clothing boutique owner, she said that she is considering switching her business online. E-commerce is becoming more and more relevant, she said, noting that her Facebook and Instagram pages have increased her sales by at least 50 per cent this year when compared with 2021 and 2020.