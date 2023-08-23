  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Kuwait implements travel restrictions for expatriates with unpaid bills

Kuwait implements travel restrictions for expatriates with unpaid bills

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published August 23rd, 2023 - 06:40 GMT
Kuwait
Kuwait Tower, aerial photo (shutterstock)
Highlights
Starting in September, those wishing to leave Kuwait must settle their outstanding bills first.

ALBAWABA- Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy has announced a significant policy change: expatriates with unpaid electricity and water bills will face travel restrictions. 

Also ReadTit-for-tat entry rules for foreign citizens to KuwaitTit-for-tat entry rules for foreign citizens to Kuwait

Starting in September, those wishing to leave Kuwait must settle their outstanding bills first. The move follows a directive from Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Talal Al-Khaled to collaborate with governmental bodies for debt collection before departure. 

The process will be automated for efficiency. Payment options include the "Sahl" app, "mew - pay" app, or the customer service office at T4 Airport. 

The decision responds to the challenge of an expatriate-heavy population, totaling 3.276 million, exceeding the native Kuwaiti population of 1.488 million. The aim is to ensure financial responsibility before departure.

Also ReadTit-for-tat entry rules for foreign citizens to KuwaitIndia introduces multiple-entry visas for Kuwaiti citizens
Tags:KuwaitExpatriatestravel restrictionsbill paymentelectricity service

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now