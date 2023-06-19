MigTheRobot's graffiti journey in Jordan

ALBAWABA - Months ago, people started to see robot graffiti everywhere they go in Amman, not only that but the signature "MigTheRobot" has been covering the walls of the Jordanian capital.

Residents and citizens became curious to know that's the story behind the graffiti and who's the person behind them. Albawaba interviewed MigTheRobot about his fabulous artworks and how the story began.

MigTheRobot artist talks to Albawaba

My name is MigTheRobot, also known as Migdoos or Mig. I hold a bachelor's degree in multimedia and work as a full-time video artist. In addition to my primary profession, I am passionate about graffiti and seize every opportunity to pursue it. Over the past 10 years, I have been fortunate to create numerous murals for various commercial and non-commercial entities.

"MigTheRobot" curios about art

Since childhood, the Jordanian artist said that his fascination with art and drawing has always been a part of him. However, he added that the big shift happened during his high school years when his interest took a captivating turn towards graffiti. It all began when he started noticing the vibrant presence of graffiti in movies and video games, which sparked his "curiosity and ignited a deep passion within him."

Coming up with MigTheRobot

When Albawaba asked how he came up with the idea of MiG the Robot, the Jordanian artist said: "I've always been fascinated by robots and mechas, and I wanted to design my own robot with a touch of expression. After multiple iterations, I settled on a design that had a bored look, the design went through multiple changes through the years while keeping its iconic face shape and bored eyes."

Which of his artworks does he love the most?

MigTheRobot found it a hard question to answer but he added: "Each graffiti piece or mural I created holds its own unique story, but I'd say the first one is Yehya Ayyash tribute portrait, which now it’s sadly vandalized, and the second is Flying Mig, the first is in an abandoned theatre and the second in a parking lot in Madeena street."

MigTheRobot's favorite street artist

Albawaba asked about his favorite artist, the Jordanian graffiti artist answered: "I don't have a specific artist in mind, but I admire the works of Nychos, Nuno Viegas, Ghost, and Zurik, just to name a few."

MigTheRobot's biggest dream

"My dream is to leave my artistic mark everywhere I go. I want to inspire others and leave a positive impact on people's lives. I aim to help society understand and appreciate this art and its true essence," the Jordanian artist maintained.