Pakistani reports quake despite shaking studio

ALBAWABA - A Pakistani journalist reported the exact moment of the earthquake that struck Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday, while the earth was seen rattling under his feet.

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan and Pakistan, leaving at least 13 people killed with the figure expected to rise, officials said.

مذيع قناة إخبارية في باكستان ينقل خبر الزلزال خلال وقوعه قبل قليل والاستديو يهتز من حوله ويبدو رابط الجأش لم يتزحزح من مكانه. pic.twitter.com/S1rhdblIKy — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) March 21, 2023

Residents were seen thronging into the street from their homes in panic in quake-hit towns across northern Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Pakistan, at least nine people died, including two children in the strong quake, while in Afghanistan, four people were killed and 70 others were injured.

Multiple videos were shared online, showing the earth shaking under the people.