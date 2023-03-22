  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Pakistani reports quake despite shaking studio

Pakistani reports quake despite shaking studio

Published March 22nd, 2023 - 09:56 GMT
Pakistan
This handout photograph released by the Pakistan's Emergency Rescue 1122 Service on March 22, 2023 shows rescue workers attending an earthquake victim at a hospital in Swat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (AFP PHOTO/PAKISTAN'S EMERGENCY RESCUE 1122 SERVICE)

ALBAWABA - A Pakistani journalist reported the exact moment of the earthquake that struck Afghanistan and Pakistan on Tuesday, while the earth was seen rattling under his feet.

Also Read6.8 earthquake jolts Afghanistan6.8 earthquake jolts Afghanistan

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake jolted Afghanistan and Pakistan, leaving at least 13 people killed with the figure expected to rise, officials said.

Residents were seen thronging into the street from their homes in panic in quake-hit towns across northern Afghanistan and Pakistan.

In Pakistan, at least nine people died, including two children in the strong quake, while in Afghanistan, four people were killed and 70 others were injured.

Multiple videos were shared online, showing the earth shaking under the people.

Tags:PakistanAfghanistanearthquake

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...