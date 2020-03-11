Passenger Arrested for Licking His Hand and Wiping it on The Handrail in The Belgian Subway

A passenger has been arrested for licking his hand and wiping it on a handrail on the Belgian subway, forcing the train to be taken off service and disinfected.

The unidentified man, who appears intoxicated, can be seen removing his mask before bringing his hand to his mouth and licking it.

He then brings his right hand up to the vertical rail and grips it, before rubbing it along the bar.

The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company, the capital's public transport provider, tweeted shortly after the event: 'The man (intoxicated) was arrested by the police and our security service.

'The subway train was withdrawn from service to be disinfected.

'Thank you for your message.

'Our metros are cleaned every day.'

The video, posted by a user who preferred to remain anonymous, was uploaded to Twitter on Saturday and social media users were outraged by the man's behaviour.

Miss Dior said (in translations): 'Is this a big joke? He is disgusting.'

Some called for ministerial intervention.

Jean Stalker said (in translation): 'We could report it to the government but they don't give a damn.'

Dimx recommended 'criminal punishment'.

Belgium's health ministry said on Sunday the number of coronavirus cases in the country had reached 200.

It said the virus had started to circulate locally among the Belgian population, and two members of staff at the Council of the European Union were among the infections.

This article has been adapted from its original source.