Putin Will Not Legalise Gay Marriages

Vladimir Putin said the Russian constitution should define marriage as between a man and a woman and nothing else, a senior politician said.

Putin - who previously said it is his 'duty' to stop gay people from getting married in an attempt to 'reinforce families' - proposed the changes as part of a far-reaching political shake-up in Russia.

He and his supporters consider the impending change an opportunity to enshrine what they see as Russia's core moral and geopolitical values for future generations.

Pyotr Tolstoy, deputy chairman of Russia's lower house of parliament, said one of Putin's proposed changes was to 'enshrine in basic law the concept of marriage as a union between a man and a woman'.

Putin said last month Russia would not legalise gay marriage as long as he was in the Kremlin.

He said he would not let the traditional notion of a mother and father be subverted by what he called 'parent number 1' and 'parent number 2'.

Homosexuality in Russia - where the influence of the socially conservative Orthodox Church has grown in recent years - was a criminal offence until 1993, and classed as a mental illness until 1999.

Under Russian law, only heterosexual couples can adopt children in Russia.

Western governments and human rights activists have criticised the Russian authorities for their treatment of LGBT people.

Elton John was among those to speak out against a 2013 law that banned the dissemination of 'gay propaganda' among young Russians.

Under the law, any event or act regarded by the authorities as an attempt to promote homosexuality to minors is illegal and punishable by a fine.

The law has been used to stop gay pride marches and to detain gay rights activists.

Putin has said he is not prejudiced against gay people, but that he finds a Western willingness to embrace homosexuality and gender fluidity out of step with traditional Russian values.

In June last year, Putin said Russian authorities had a 'relaxed and unprejudiced' attitude towards LGBT people, but decisions about gender identity could only be made by adults and therefore minors need to be 'left alone'.

Russian law bans 'propaganda of homosexuality among minors'.

This article has been adapted from its original source.