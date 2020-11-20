Swedish Court Revokes Ruling Banning Muslim Headscarves in Schools

A Swedish court has revoked a ruling which banned wearing headscarves worn by Muslims at schools in a country's southern town.

The Skurup town council had decided to ban the hijab (headscarf) for students under the age of 13 years in 2019.

So if another country does it, why can't France? So you'll be opening gulags too because of China?



btw, as for turkey https://t.co/Y727U8etsM — Abdullah al Andalusi (@AbdullaAndalusi) November 20, 2020

Many Muslim students and teachers protested the decision and principal of the Prastamosse school, Mattias Liedholm, had refused to comply with the ban.

Malmo Administrative Court of Appeals released a statement saying the Skurup town council's decision was unconstitutional, news agencies reported on Wednesday.

According to the court, the ban was also contrary to the constitutional provisions on religious freedom and the European Convention.

The number of Muslims living in Sweden is around 800,000, which is over eight percent of the country's total population.

Swedish court lifts #Muslim headscarf ban at schools in southern town.A slap to #Macron @EmmanuelMacron the Hypocrite !! https://t.co/UtuN7N20P4 — Suraj Sayyed (@IamSurajSayyed) November 19, 2020

The acceptance of the Islamic headscarf and face veil in public spaces is still a hot topic across Europe with debates revolving around religious freedom, female equality and secular traditions.

This article has been adapted from its original source.