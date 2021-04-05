UAE: Man Burns Down a Shop to Revenge Unpaid Salary

A 27-year-old salesman in Dubai burnt down his former employer's textile shop in Naif as revenge, causing Dh1 million in damages.

The shop owner identified the former employee after going through the CCTV footagehttps://t.co/FibMOgwIde — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) April 4, 2021

According to documents from the Dubai criminal court, the salesman's former employer and the shop owner had refused to pay him his salary for a year. He also allegedly caused his residency to be cancelled after telling another employer he was a runaway employee.



The man burnt down the textile shop after he broke into it one night looking to steal some money. When he couldn't find any money, he set the shop on fire with a lighter, closed its doors and fled the scene.

The shop owner claimed that he caught all of his former employee's actions when he checked CCTV footage after he received a call informing him that his shop was on fire.